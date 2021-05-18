Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 225,934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

