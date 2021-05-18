Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Yum China by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,260,000 after buying an additional 466,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

