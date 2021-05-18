Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 686,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 69,017 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

