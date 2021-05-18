Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,610 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $70,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 341,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 207,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $4,263,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock worth $109,004,915. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

