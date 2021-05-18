Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,110.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,646,000 after buying an additional 133,287 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.55. 3,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $154.67 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

