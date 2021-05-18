Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,741 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $52,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. 2,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,472. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.