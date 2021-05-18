Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $13,804,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 498,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $8,997,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.90 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,869 shares of company stock worth $2,029,915. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

