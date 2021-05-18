Kylin Price Tops $0.65 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. Kylin has a market cap of $65.05 million and $3.26 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kylin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00096211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.39 or 0.01447412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00117289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00062731 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,738,284 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

