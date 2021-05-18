L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.13.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $218.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average of $192.93. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

