LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 110,992 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 136.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,992 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Cognex were worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

