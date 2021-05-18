LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 189,826 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,826 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,600,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 481,020 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,497,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,509,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $11,129,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

OCFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

