LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 101,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.10% of Datadog worth $26,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,700.10 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $423,251.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,307,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

