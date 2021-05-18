LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 110,992 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 136.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,992 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.11% of Cognex worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

