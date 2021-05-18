LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $67.18 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for approximately 2.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $67,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $8,841,239.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,239.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,518,186 shares of company stock valued at $129,563,702 in the last quarter.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

