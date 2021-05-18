LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 142.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,562 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25,454.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $4,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.