LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $566.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.63. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $352.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

