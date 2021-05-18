LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $30,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.