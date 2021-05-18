Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 365 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $264.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.56 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.