Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $482.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.55. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

