Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 990 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

