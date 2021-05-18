Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

