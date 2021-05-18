Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 575,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

