Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 702.60 ($9.18).

LAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

LON LAND traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 719.20 ($9.40). 1,395,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,740. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 717.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 672.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.06%.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

