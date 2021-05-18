Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,704. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.

Several research firms have commented on LABP. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

