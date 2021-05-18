LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.93 ($79.92).

Shares of LXS opened at €63.02 ($74.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

