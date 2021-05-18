Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

LRMR has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LRMR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 87,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,714. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $201.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 106,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

