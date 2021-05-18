Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $209.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

