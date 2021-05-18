Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading Up 5.4%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Larsen & Toubro from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

