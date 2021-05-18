Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.67

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 9500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

A number of research firms have commented on SWIM. KeyCorp began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.