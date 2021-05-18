Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SWIM opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.26.

In related news, Director James E. Cline acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason A. Duva purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 over the last 90 days.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

