Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.46 million.

LSCC stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. 17,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.24, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,714.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,827 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,708 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

