Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LB. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.75.

Shares of LB traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,653. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

