LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $145.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 99.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.22. 946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.98 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

