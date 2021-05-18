LCMS Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One LCMS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LCMS has traded up 299.8% against the U.S. dollar. LCMS has a total market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $319,233.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00094710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00407461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00232638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $593.19 or 0.01391857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048119 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCMS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCMS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCMS using one of the exchanges listed above.

