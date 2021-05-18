Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9,873.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

