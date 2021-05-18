Leelyn Smith LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

