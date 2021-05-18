Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $216.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.58 and its 200 day moving average is $170.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

