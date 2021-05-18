Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.

LDOS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.98. 7,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $100.94. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

