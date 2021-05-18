Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 119 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

