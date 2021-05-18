Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 195 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.95.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average is $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

