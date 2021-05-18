Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 550 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $383.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.34 and a 200 day moving average of $362.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

