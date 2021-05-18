Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes $208,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:COG opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COG. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.