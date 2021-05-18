Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRSV. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 462.7% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 294,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 242,117 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRSV opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

