Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $124,000 in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Separately, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000.

OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

