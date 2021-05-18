Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 146,660 Shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,660 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in TS Innovation Acquisitions were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $21,080,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $15,810,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,067,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $10,477,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,486,000.

Get TS Innovation Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU).

Receive News & Ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.