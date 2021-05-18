Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 28,687 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,687 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $151,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FLDM opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $400.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

