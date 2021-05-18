Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 25,100 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $340,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,943,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,015,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

