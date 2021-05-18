Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.24. 3,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,160,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Specifically, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares in the company, valued at $50,001,040.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,583,553 shares of company stock worth $98,629,867 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

