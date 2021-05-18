Lido DAO Token Trading Down 35.2% This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00007464 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $74.87 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00092423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00393324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00230357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.01339223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

