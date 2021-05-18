Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 748,760 shares.The stock last traded at $61.00 and had previously closed at $58.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -71.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

